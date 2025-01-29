Manchester City and PSG face ‘Do or Die’ clash in Champions League

The UEFA Champions League reaches a crucial stage as the League Phase concludes with all 18 matches of Round 8 kicking off simultaneously.
Among the teams fighting for survival, Manchester City and PSG will be in action, needing crucial results to secure progression to the knockout rounds, Idman.biz reports.
A defeat could mean elimination from European competition, making these fixtures must-watch encounters.
Champions League – League Phase
Round 8 Fixtures (January 29, 00:00 CET):
- Sporting vs. Bologna
- PSV vs. Liverpool
- Young Boys vs. Crvena Zvezda
- Stuttgart vs. PSG
- Sturm vs. Leipzig
- Manchester City vs. Brugge
- Bayern vs. Slovan
- Inter vs. Monaco
- Borussia Dortmund vs. Shakhtar
- Barcelona vs. Atalanta
- Bayer Leverkusen vs. Sparta
- Juventus vs. Benfica
- Dinamo Zagreb vs. Milan
- Salzburg vs. Atletico Madrid
- Lille vs. Feyenoord
- Aston Villa vs. Celtic
- Girona vs. Arsenal
- Brest vs. Real Madrid
With the knockout stage at stake, the night promises high-intensity clashes and dramatic moments.
