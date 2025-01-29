Manchester City and PSG face ‘Do or Die’ clash in Champions League

The UEFA Champions League reaches a crucial stage as the League Phase concludes with all 18 matches of Round 8 kicking off simultaneously.

Among the teams fighting for survival, Manchester City and PSG will be in action, needing crucial results to secure progression to the knockout rounds, Idman.biz reports.

A defeat could mean elimination from European competition, making these fixtures must-watch encounters.

Champions League – League Phase

Round 8 Fixtures (January 29, 00:00 CET):

- Sporting vs. Bologna

- PSV vs. Liverpool

- Young Boys vs. Crvena Zvezda

- Stuttgart vs. PSG

- Sturm vs. Leipzig

- Manchester City vs. Brugge

- Bayern vs. Slovan

- Inter vs. Monaco

- Borussia Dortmund vs. Shakhtar

- Barcelona vs. Atalanta

- Bayer Leverkusen vs. Sparta

- Juventus vs. Benfica

- Dinamo Zagreb vs. Milan

- Salzburg vs. Atletico Madrid

- Lille vs. Feyenoord

- Aston Villa vs. Celtic

- Girona vs. Arsenal

- Brest vs. Real Madrid

With the knockout stage at stake, the night promises high-intensity clashes and dramatic moments.



Idman.biz