29 January 2025
EN

Manchester City and PSG face ‘Do or Die’ clash in Champions League

Football
News
29 January 2025 11:00
50
Manchester City and PSG face ‘Do or Die’ clash in Champions League

The UEFA Champions League reaches a crucial stage as the League Phase concludes with all 18 matches of Round 8 kicking off simultaneously.

Among the teams fighting for survival, Manchester City and PSG will be in action, needing crucial results to secure progression to the knockout rounds, Idman.biz reports.

A defeat could mean elimination from European competition, making these fixtures must-watch encounters.

Champions League – League Phase
Round 8 Fixtures (January 29, 00:00 CET):
- Sporting vs. Bologna
- PSV vs. Liverpool
- Young Boys vs. Crvena Zvezda
- Stuttgart vs. PSG
- Sturm vs. Leipzig
- Manchester City vs. Brugge
- Bayern vs. Slovan
- Inter vs. Monaco
- Borussia Dortmund vs. Shakhtar
- Barcelona vs. Atalanta
- Bayer Leverkusen vs. Sparta
- Juventus vs. Benfica
- Dinamo Zagreb vs. Milan
- Salzburg vs. Atletico Madrid
- Lille vs. Feyenoord
- Aston Villa vs. Celtic
- Girona vs. Arsenal
- Brest vs. Real Madrid

With the knockout stage at stake, the night promises high-intensity clashes and dramatic moments.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Premier League goals and shots – STATISTICS
18:07
Football

Premier League goals and shots – STATISTICS

Idman.biz has analyzed the statistics of goals and shots after 20 rounds
Ivan Brkic: "He shouldn’t have left – It wasn’t supposed to happen"
17:56
Football

Ivan Brkic: "He shouldn’t have left – It wasn’t supposed to happen"

Former Neftchi goalkeeper Ivan Brkic shared these thoughts in an interview

Qarabag’s second test in Piraeus: Aiming for another historic win
17:45
Football

Qarabag’s second test in Piraeus: Aiming for another historic win

Azerbaijani champions set for a crucial Europa League clash against Olympiacos

Tofig Bahramov’s legacy to be honored in Azerbaijan Championship matches
16:50
Football

Tofig Bahramov’s legacy to be honored in Azerbaijan Championship matches

AFFA announces a series of events to commemorate the legendary referee’s 100th anniversary

Fuzuli Mammadov: "We are focused on strengthening Mingachevir and solving issues quickly" - INTERVIEW
16:35
Football

Fuzuli Mammadov: "We are focused on strengthening Mingachevir and solving issues quickly" - INTERVIEW

An exclusive interview with Fuzuli Mammadov, head coach of Mingachevir FC, competing in the Azerbaijan First League, for Idman.biz
CIES predicts comeback for Sabah and Neftchi
16:20
Football

CIES predicts comeback for Sabah and Neftchi

Data-driven analysis suggests a stronger second half of the season for both clubs

Most read

Johnny Depp offers divorce wisdom to Mauro Icardi amid legal battle
28 January 16:03
Football

Johnny Depp offers divorce wisdom to Mauro Icardi amid legal battle

Mauro Icardi seeks guidance from famous American actor Johnny Depp on divorce issues
Al-Nassr to sign Victor Boniface for €60 million
09:21
Football

Al-Nassr to sign Victor Boniface for €60 million

Al-Nassr has reached an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen
Former Champions League player Radja Nainggolan arrested
27 January 16:15
Football

Former Champions League player Radja Nainggolan arrested

Nainggolan has been arrested as part of a cocaine trafficking investigation

Magnus Carlsen defeated by 14-year-old chess prodigy
11:45
Chess

Magnus Carlsen defeated by 14-year-old chess prodigy

In the second round, Russian player David Akhmedov triumphed over the 34-year-old Norwegian