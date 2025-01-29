29 January 2025
Commemorative stamps issued for Tofig Bahramov’s 100th anniversary - VIDEO

Football
News
29 January 2025 10:29
46
To mark the 100th anniversary of Tofig Bahramov, Azerbaijan’s iconic football referee, the Azerbaijan Football Federations Association (AFFA) and Azerpost MMC have launched a set of commemorative postage stamps.

The special philatelic release consists of a three-stamp block, featuring a portrait of Bahramov and images from his refereeing career, Idman.biz reports.

Additionally, for the first time in Azerbaijan, a booklet of stamps depicting football jerseys—one of the sport’s most recognizable symbols—has been produced at AFFA’s request.

A total of 3,000 stamp blocks and 2,500 booklets have been printed, along with 200 First Day Covers, making this a limited-edition release. The stamps were designed by artist Orkhan Garayev and officially entered circulation on January 29, aligning with Bahramov’s birthdate.

This initiative pays tribute to the referee whose historic decision in the 1966 FIFA World Cup final cemented his place in football history.

Idman.biz

