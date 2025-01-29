Tofig Bahramov - Celebrating 100 Years of a Football Legend

Today marks the 100th anniversary of Tofig Bahramov, Azerbaijan’s most renowned football figure.

Born on January 29, 1925, in Aghdam, Bahramov started his football career at 15, playing for Spartak’s youth team before joining Neftyanik (now Neftchi), Idman.biz reports.

However, a severe leg injury cut his playing career short, leading him to pursue refereeing—a decision that would forever shape football history.

By 1951, he was officiating matches in the Soviet Top League, and in 1965, he earned the title of international referee. Just a year later, Bahramov gained global recognition as an assistant referee in the 1966 FIFA World Cup final between England and West Germany at Wembley. His crucial decision to award Geoff Hurst’s controversial goal, later confirmed as correct, became one of football’s most famous moments. For this, he was awarded the prestigious "Golden Whistle", becoming the only assistant referee in history to receive it.

Beyond the 1966 World Cup, Bahramov officiated in the 1970 World Cup in Mexico, Euro 1968, and Euro 1972. He was also the first referee from the Soviet Union to officiate a European club competition final, overseeing the 1972 UEFA Cup final between Wolverhampton and Tottenham, as well as the Intercontinental Cup matches featuring Ajax and Independiente.

After retiring from refereeing in 1975, Bahramov played a pivotal role in developing Azerbaijani football referees. In 1992, he became the first chairman of the Azerbaijan Football Federation’s Referees Committee and later served as the organization’s general secretary.

To honor his legacy, Azerbaijan’s national stadium—the Tofig Bahramov Stadium—bears his name, and he remains the only referee in the world to have a statue inside a stadium. A documentary has also been made about his life and career.

Tofig Bahramov passed away on March 26, 1993, but his legacy continues to inspire generations of referees and football fans worldwide.

