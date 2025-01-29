Qarabag and Neftchi battle for top defender Igor Ribeiro

Brazilian defender Igor Ribeiro, a key player for Araz-Nakhchivan, has attracted interest from Qarabag and Neftchi as he approaches the end of his contract this summer.

The 28-year-old, regarded as one of the best defenders in the Azerbaijani Premier League, now faces a crucial career decision.

Idman.biz, citing Sportinfo.az, reports that both clubs are eager to secure his signature, but Araz-Nakhchivan may attempt to retain him with an improved contract—especially if they qualify for European competitions. Meanwhile, Ribeiro is also open to offers from clubs outside Azerbaijan.

Since joining Araz-Nakhchivan in 2023, the Brazilian has played 48 matches in the league and domestic cup, scoring one goal. His next move could significantly impact his career and the Azerbaijani football scene.

