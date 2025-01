Porto has officially appointed Martin Anselmi as the new head coach of the club.

The Argentine coach replaces Vítor Bruno in the managerial role, Idman.biz reports.

Anselmi, 39, has signed a contract that will see him at the helm of the team until the summer of 2027. Prior to joining Porto, Anselmi coached clubs such as Cruz Azul in Mexico and Independiente del Valle in Ecuador.

Currently, Porto is in third place in the league, with 41 points after 19 matches.

Idman.biz