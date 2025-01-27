Valencia concedes 7 goals after 70 years - VIDEO

The XXI round of LaLiga witnessed a record-breaking defeat for Valencia, as Barcelona thoroughly beat them.

Idman.biz reports that Valencia suffered a crushing 1-7 loss to Barcelona, marking the 8th time in LaLiga history that they have conceded 7 goals in a single match.

This heavy defeat is particularly significant as it is the first of its kind for the club in 70 years. The last time Valencia faced such a loss was in March 1955, when Alaves defeated them 7-0.

Currently, Valencia sits 19th in the LaLiga standings with 16 points after 21 rounds.

