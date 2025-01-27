27 January 2025
EN

Valencia concedes 7 goals after 70 years - VIDEO

Football
News
27 January 2025 12:05
36
Valencia concedes 7 goals after 70 years - VIDEO

The XXI round of LaLiga witnessed a record-breaking defeat for Valencia, as Barcelona thoroughly beat them.

Idman.biz reports that Valencia suffered a crushing 1-7 loss to Barcelona, marking the 8th time in LaLiga history that they have conceded 7 goals in a single match.

This heavy defeat is particularly significant as it is the first of its kind for the club in 70 years. The last time Valencia faced such a loss was in March 1955, when Alaves defeated them 7-0.

Currently, Valencia sits 19th in the LaLiga standings with 16 points after 21 rounds.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Former Champions League player Radja Nainggolan arrested
16:15
Football

Former Champions League player Radja Nainggolan arrested

Nainggolan has been arrested as part of a cocaine trafficking investigation

Agaselim Mirjavadov: “Serious issues plague Neftchi, leadership lacks unity”
16:08
Football

Agaselim Mirjavadov: “Serious issues plague Neftchi, leadership lacks unity”

Mirjavadov shed light on the reasons behind Neftchi’s underwhelming performance in the Misli Premier League

Marko Jankovic: 'If we win every game, we'll be Real Madrid'
15:25
Football

Marko Jankovic: 'If we win every game, we'll be Real Madrid'

The Qarabag midfielder reflects on loss to Turan Tovuz and looks ahead
Olympiacos Coach: 'A win against Qarabag will take us directly to the Round of 16'
15:00
Football

Olympiacos Coach: 'A win against Qarabag will take us directly to the Round of 16'

José Luis Mendilibar emphasizes the importance of victory
Kazakhstan national football team part ways with Stanislav Cherchesov
13:17
Football

Kazakhstan national football team part ways with Stanislav Cherchesov

The head coach of the Kazakhstan national football team, Stanislav Cherchesov, has resigned from his position
De Bleeckere responds to Gurban Gurbanov’s complaints - VIDEO
11:36
Football

De Bleeckere responds to Gurban Gurbanov’s complaints - VIDEO

Clarity on controversial incident in Qarabag vs. Turan Tovuz match

Most read

Stunning Upset: Argentina Crushes Brazil 6-0
25 January 10:38
Football

Stunning Upset: Argentina Crushes Brazil 6-0

Argentina's U20 team delivers a shocking result in the South American Championship opener

Goalkeeper Loris Karius and his TV presenter wife: Who earns more?
25 January 11:20
Football

Goalkeeper Loris Karius and his TV presenter wife: Who earns more?

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius' salary at Schalke has been revealed
Shamakhi falls again, Zira secures a hard-fought victory - VIDEO
24 January 17:02
Football

Shamakhi falls again, Zira secures a hard-fought victory - VIDEO

The 20th round of the Misli Premier League kicks off with a dramatic comeback by Zira
Rashad Sadygov: “It’s not the same Championship as before”
24 January 17:36
Football

Rashad Sadygov: “It’s not the same Championship as before”

Sadygov emphasized the importance of the victory