Adrian Pitt: "FCSB was lucky in the match with Qarabag" - INTERVIEW

One of the Romanians who lived a legionary life in Azerbaijan is Adrian Pitt. Considered one of the best Romanians who played in our country due to his career, the former player from Khazar Lankaran was also a player for Roma.

In an interview with Sportal.az, he spoke about the Qarabag - FCSB match of the 7th round of the Europa League, Idman.biz reports.

- Qarabag lost to FCSB 2:3 on their home field. Did you expect FCSB to win?

- Yes, I watched the match live on TV. I'll be honest, Qarabag played better. There were also goal episodes. But this is not an important issue. The main thing is that Qarabag made easy mistakes on the field. And that ultimately led to the result.

- FCSB coach Elias Kharalambous said in a press conference after the match that they were lucky. Do you think so too?

- Yes, I completely agree with Xaralambous. Of course, FCSB was lucky. Imagine, they took three corner kicks and scored three goals. True, the fourth one was in the last seconds. In any case, FCSB scored all their goals after corner kicks.

- Qarabag was the dominant side throughout the match. Was it only minor mistakes that made them lose?

- That's true. FCSB scored very easy goals. But they did everything for a team that wanted to have a good match. It was Qarabag who had more possession of the ball. Losing with such an advantage is sad. I know and understand. But what can be done?

- Did the club's owner, Cici Bekali, probably get what he wanted? Because before the match, he claimed that they would beat Qarabag…

- He doesn’t just talk about Qarabag, he talks like that with all his opponents during the match. In this sense, it’s nothing new for us.

- What is your general opinion about Qarabag? Is there a big difference between the team then and now?

- Yes. Qarabag play better football now. If they solve the problems they have with free kicks and corner kicks, they can be a better team in Europe. Because they are great at possession. There are a lot of goal episodes.

Idman.biz