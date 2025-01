Flamengo continues to strengthen its squad, having transferred Juninho from Qarabag.

According to Idman.biz, "ge.globo" shared information that Juventus and Brazil national team captain Danilo will move to the Rio de Janeiro club.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester City defender will terminate his contract with Juve next week.

33-year-old Brazilian footballer, who has been playing for Juventus since 2019, became the club's first non-Italian captain since Omar Sivori in 1965.

Idman.biz