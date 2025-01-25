25 January 2025
Goalkeeper Loris Karius and his TV presenter wife: Who earns more?

25 January 2025 11:20
35
Former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius' salary at Schalke has been revealed.

The goalkeeper, who signed a contract until the end of the season, agreed to earn much less than his wife, Idman.biz reports.

Karius' wife Diletta Leotta earns 3-4 times more as a TV presenter than the goalkeeper. The media representative covering Serie A earns an annual salary of about 840 thousand pounds. This means an income of 70 thousand per month.

Loris will receive 125 thousand pounds for half a year. This is less than his wife's two-month salary.

Karius, who has only played 2 official matches since the fall of 2021, played for Newcastle before joining Schalke.

