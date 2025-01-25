25 January 2025
Romanian coach joins Neftchi

Neftchi has announced a new addition to the coaching staff.

Idman.biz reports that Romanian coach Bogdan-Cornel Merisanu will serve as the fitness coach for the Baku club. Merisanu previously worked with Neftchi until June 2023, where he was part of head coach Laurențiu Reghecampf's team.

The experienced coach has an extensive résumé, having worked with clubs such as Romania’s Poli Timișoara (2012–2016) and Universitatea Craiova (2021–2022, 2023), Saudi Arabia’s Al-Wehda (2018), Al-Ahli (2021), and Al-Tai (2023–2024), the UAE’s Al-Wasl (2019–2021), and Tunisia’s Espérance (2024). He also coached Romania’s U-21 national team (2016–2018).

Idman.biz

