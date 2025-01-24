24 January 2025
EN

Ibrahim Uzunca: "The team primarily consists of players from futsal and beach football"

Football
News
24 January 2025 18:15
27
Ibrahim Uzunca: "The team primarily consists of players from futsal and beach football"

Ibrahim Uzunca, the head coach of the newly established Khankendi club, shared his thoughts on the team's preparation for their debut in the AFFA Region League.

In an interview with Report, Uzunca revealed that the team mainly comprises players who have experience in futsal and beach football, Idman.biz reports.

"We are eagerly awaiting the start of the competition. The Region League’s start has been slightly delayed. Everything is going well with the Khankendi team. Right now, we are focusing on friendly matches. We’ve played around 6-7 exhibition games, and we won all of them. We only drew against Karvan, a team from the I League. Our squad primarily consists of players from the futsal championship and beach football. We also have some players involved in mini-football, and we are planning our training schedules around their availability," Uzunca explained.

The Turkish coach also outlined the team's main goal for the upcoming season: "Our target is clear. We aim to win the Region League and secure promotion to the II League. However, as the start of the championship keeps getting delayed, we are unsure what to do next. Although we have been conducting friendly matches, we are eager to shift our focus toward the actual competition. Before the Region League kicks off, we are planning one more friendly match against Jabrayıl, another I League team. However, we have yet to finalize the date for that match."

The AFFA Region League is expected to start in early February.

Idman.biz

Related news

Qarabag fans in the stands, but where are the Europa League supporters? - RESEARCH
18:07
Football

Qarabag fans in the stands, but where are the Europa League supporters? - RESEARCH

The Qarabag match against FCSB in the Europa League marked a low attendance
Ayxan Abbasov: “We must find a solution”
17:55
Football

Ayxan Abbasov: “We must find a solution”

Abbasov shared his thoughts during the post-match press conference following his team’s 1-2 loss to Zira
Rashad Sadygov: “It’s not the same Championship as before”
17:36
Football

Rashad Sadygov: “It’s not the same Championship as before”

Sadygov emphasized the importance of the victory
Shamakhi falls again, Zira secures a hard-fought victory - VIDEO
17:02
Football

Shamakhi falls again, Zira secures a hard-fought victory - VIDEO

The 20th round of the Misli Premier League kicks off with a dramatic comeback by Zira
Sarkhan Hajiyev’s salary at AFFA revealed
16:46
Football

Sarkhan Hajiyev’s salary at AFFA revealed

He has held this position since April 2, 2024
Qarabag’s missed opportunities: How FCSB turned strategy into victory
16:23
Football

Qarabag’s missed opportunities: How FCSB turned strategy into victory

Despite dominating the stats, Qarabag fell short in execution, while FCSB capitalized on precision and preparation to secure a decisive win

Most read

Qarabag vs FCSB: Statistical Comparison
23 January 15:16
Football

Qarabag vs FCSB: Statistical Comparison

Despite being at a disadvantage in terms of goals, Qarabag leads in numerous key statistics

Benfica vs Barcelona 4-5: Record-breaking thriller
22 January 11:23
Football

Benfica vs Barcelona 4-5: Record-breaking thriller

IFFHS compiled a list of remarkable moments from the 9-goal game in the 7th round of the group stage
Barcelona's epic comeback in Lisbon: 9-goal thriller - VIDEO
22 January 09:11
Football

Barcelona's epic comeback in Lisbon: 9-goal thriller - VIDEO

Raphinha's last-minute strike seals a dramatic 5-4 victory against Benfica in an unforgettable clash

Spell Remains: Qarabag Miss Out on Playoffs - PHOTO - VIDEO
23 January 23:42
Football

Spell Remains: Qarabag Miss Out on Playoffs - PHOTO - VIDEO

Today, Azerbaijan champion Qarabag played their next match in European competitions