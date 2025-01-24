Ibrahim Uzunca: "The team primarily consists of players from futsal and beach football"

Ibrahim Uzunca, the head coach of the newly established Khankendi club, shared his thoughts on the team's preparation for their debut in the AFFA Region League.

In an interview with Report, Uzunca revealed that the team mainly comprises players who have experience in futsal and beach football, Idman.biz reports.

"We are eagerly awaiting the start of the competition. The Region League’s start has been slightly delayed. Everything is going well with the Khankendi team. Right now, we are focusing on friendly matches. We’ve played around 6-7 exhibition games, and we won all of them. We only drew against Karvan, a team from the I League. Our squad primarily consists of players from the futsal championship and beach football. We also have some players involved in mini-football, and we are planning our training schedules around their availability," Uzunca explained.

The Turkish coach also outlined the team's main goal for the upcoming season: "Our target is clear. We aim to win the Region League and secure promotion to the II League. However, as the start of the championship keeps getting delayed, we are unsure what to do next. Although we have been conducting friendly matches, we are eager to shift our focus toward the actual competition. Before the Region League kicks off, we are planning one more friendly match against Jabrayıl, another I League team. However, we have yet to finalize the date for that match."

The AFFA Region League is expected to start in early February.

Idman.biz