FCSB owner: “They cast a spell on us in Baku”

“David Miculescu and Marius Stefanescu were substituted at half-time because they played poorly. Even his goal doesn’t change my opinion about David.”

FCSB owner Cici Becali said this, Idman.biz reports.

He was dissatisfied with the outcome of the Europa League League round VII match against Qarabag in Baku: “Daniel Birligea did brilliant things. Of course, the hero of the match was Adrian Shut. Valentin Cretu played a magnificent game. A very strong opponent was playing on his flank. This match cannot be forgotten. They don’t dominate us like that in a match with us. We couldn’t even keep the ball. They cast a spell on us in Baku. It was black magic.”

For the owner of FCSB, who will meet UTA in the Super League this weekend, the championship is more important than the Europa League: “I’m not sacrificing the game in Arad. I’m only thinking about the championship. Our team will also meet Manchester United. Some players played a part in Baku, they will also play against UTA. Maybe Vlad Chiriches will also return to the squad. We will play at home. All tickets are sold out. We will play for the fans. We will fight for victory”.

FCSB won 3:2 in Baku.

Idman.biz