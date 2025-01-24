Romania climbs UEFA rankings with victory over Qarabag

The updated UEFA country rankings have been released following the conclusion of the seventh round of the Europa League group stage.

Azerbaijan remains in 28th place with 19.625 points, as Qarabağ’s 2-3 home defeat to Romania’s FCSB prevented any addition to the country’s score, Idman.biz reports.

This season, Azerbaijani clubs have collectively earned 2.875 points: Qarabag and Zira contributed 1.250 points each, Sabah 0.250 points, and Sumgayit 0.125 points.

Meanwhile, Romania’s victory in Baku allowed them to surpass Slovakia, moving up to 25th place in the rankings.

England continues to lead the standings with 102.839 points.

