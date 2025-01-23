Emin Imanov: "If Azerbaijan has a footballer at the Galatasaray level, he will definitely be transferred" - INTERVIEW

Interview of Emin Imanov, an Azerbaijani member of the Board of Directors of Turkiye's Galatasaray club, with Qol.az

- Mr. Emin, a Galatasaray official fan shop has recently opened in Baku. What necessity led to this?

- There was high demand for our fan shop in Azerbaijan. You know that there are many Galatasaray fans in Azerbaijan. Personally, I was asked many questions about why Galatasaray doesn't have a fan shop in Azerbaijan. We had to take this step due to this demand. The fan shop started operating last Saturday.

- What is the level of interest in this fan shop?

- Galatasaray has fan shops in many places in Turkiye with its sports brand. But for the first time, a fan shop has opened outside Turkiye, and it's in Baku. We are very happy about Galatasaray's this step. Because it has created conditions for fans in Azerbaijan to buy their favorite club's jersey. Until now, Azerbaijani fans could only buy Galatasaray's licensed products when they went to Turkiye. Now, these products can be purchased in Baku.

- Could the number of Galatasaray fan shops in Baku increase in the coming years?

- God willing, it can. This is the first time a fan shop of another country has opened in Azerbaijan. Only Galatasaray has pleased its fans in Azerbaijan in this direction. Neither Besiktas nor any other club has such an initiative. I hope the number of our fan shops in Azerbaijan will increase further.

- Galatasaray and Qarabag held a friendly match in Baku in 2023 as part of their collaboration. What is the current level of this cooperation? Are there any planned matches between the teams?

- Our cooperation with Qarabag continues at a high level. Yes, we want to hold another friendly match this year. The match will be in Istanbul. Both teams are playing in the Europa League. So their match schedules are tight. But God willing, a match will be organized.

- Is the time of the match known?

- It's a bit difficult to say the time. As I said, the teams have many matches. Negotiations are ongoing between the club managements. Probably the match will be held in the shortest time. I cannot provide precise information about the exact time.

- There were suggestions some time ago about Qarabag and Galatasaray holding a friendly match in Khankendi. How does the Galatasaray side view the possibility of such a match?

- There was such a discussion. But in the end, it didn't happen due to security reasons. Perhaps one day we will be able to hold this match. Of course, we want to hold this match. Club President Dursun Ozbek also told President Ilham Aliyev at the match in Baku that we can play with Qarabag anywhere, there is no problem.

- Are there any Azerbaijani footballers in Galatasaray's area of interest?

- There are very good footballers in Azerbaijan. Galatasaray is watching each of them. But so far, no approach has been made for any footballer. Our scouts are watching the games of Azerbaijani footballers. Galatasaray is always a team playing for the highest place in Turkiye. If there is a footballer at the Galatasaray level, he will definitely be transferred. We also want some player from Azerbaijan to be attracted to Galatasaray.

Idman.biz