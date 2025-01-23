10-year-old mine survivor to accompany referee before Qarabag match

The 10-year-old Huseyn Huseynzada from Aghdam's Afatli village will walk onto the field with the main referee as a part of the Football Development Foundation’s joint cooperation with the UEFA Children's Foundation, before the match between Qarabag and FCSB.

The teenager, who will take part in the match to be held on matchday 7 of the Europa League league phase, was 6 years old when he fell into a mined area with his father, Idman.biz reports.

He tragically lost his father and family members and his uncle was injured.

Within the framework of the "Mine and Unexploded Ordnance Awareness" project, which is supported by Football Development Fund, ANAMA, UNICEF, and International Red Cross, and is implemented to educate the population using the power of football, training has been provided to more than 1,300 children and about 400 adults in 8 villages of Tovuz, Goranboy and Tartar regions together with partners since 2022.

The event aims to raise awareness about mine dangers through football's influence.

Idman.biz