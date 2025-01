After the first two days of the UEFA Europa League group stage's 7th round, team playoff prospects have been updated.

Experts estimate Qarabag’s playoff probability at just 1%, Idman.biz reports.

Best-case scenario is the team expected to finish between 17th-24th place. 99% likelihood of elimination from the competition is expected.

Qarabag ranked 33rd in group table having earned 3 points after 6 matches.

Besiktas’s 4:1 victory over Athletic further reduced Qarabag’s chances.

