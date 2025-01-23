Karim L'Koucha: "We never expected such a score against Turan Tovuz"

"I felt amazing after scoring in the derby," said Karim L'Koucha, a player for Kapaz, in an exclusive statement to the club's press service.

Idman.biz reports that the midfielder commented on Kapaz’s victory over Turan Tovuz in the Misli Premier League and mentioned that the final score was unexpected: “Let’s be honest, no one expected this result. Of course, we went into the match aiming for victory, but such a large scoreline wasn’t something we could have imagined. I had scored in previous cup matches, but not in the league until then. In the game in Tovuz, I had the chance to score, and I made the most of the opportunity. Scoring in a derby brought incredible feelings. It was a special day. My teammate, Jamal Jafarov, made a great assist and played a key role in the goal.”

The Moroccan-born Spanish footballer emphasized that the team is focused on achieving their goal for the season: “As a team, we prepared well during the winter break and worked hard to get into optimal shape. Our main objective is to stay in the Premier League, and I believe we can achieve this. As the season progresses, we may set additional goals.”

L'Koucha also mentioned that he is fully satisfied with his situation at Kapaz: “I am very happy here. I work with a coach who has always given me trust and confidence, even when very few people believed in me. The Azerbaijani league is a competitive tournament. At the beginning of the season, my adaptation was a bit challenging, but the people at the club and my teammates have always supported me. We are determined to keep making our fans happy, and we are preparing hard for the next match. We will aim to win against Sabail.”

Kapaz defeated Turan Tovuz 5-2 in the 19th round of the Premier League.

Idman.biz