23 January 2025
EN

FCSB: Qarabag’s 7th opponent – Romania’s record-holder

Football
News
23 January 2025 15:50
52
FCSB: Qarabag’s 7th opponent – Romania’s record-holder

Qarabag’s 7th opponent in the UEFA Europa League Group Stage is FCSB, a club from Romania that has claimed the domestic championship a record 27 times. Established in 1947, FCSB has a storied history, having first won the Romanian title in 1951.

FCSB's golden era came in the 1980s when they triumphed in the 1986 European Cup, followed by a UEFA Super Cup victory the same year. In 1989, the club advanced to the final of the Champions Cup. These achievements were bolstered by the legendary presence of Gheorghe Hagi, who played a key role in the club’s success from 1987 to 1990, Idman.biz reports.

Currently, FCSB is second in the Romanian league standings with 38 points from 22 matches, trailing leaders CFR Cluj by just two points. Forward Daniel Birligea leads the league’s scoring chart with 10 goals, while Darius Olaru has scored 8 goals for the team.

In European competitions, FCSB’s journey in the previous season started in the Champions League qualifiers, where they easily defeated San Marino’s Virtus (7-1, 4-0), then narrowly overcame Israel’s Maccabi Tel Aviv (1-1, 1-0). However, they were unable to advance past Czech side Sparta Prague (1-1, 2-3) and moved on to the Europa League playoffs. FCSB defeated Austria’s LASK (1-1, 1-0) and kicked off the group stage with victories over Latvia’s RFS (4-1) and Greece’s PAOK (1-0). After a heavy loss to Rangers (0-4), they bounced back with a 2-0 win over Denmark’s Midtjylland.

Throughout the Champions League qualifiers, FCSB scored 16 goals, with Darius Olaru contributing 4, while Malcolm Edjouma and David Miculescu scored 3 each. In the Europa League, Birligea and Olaru each scored 3 goals in the playoffs and group stage.

Vugar Mammadov
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Emin Imanov: "If Azerbaijan has a footballer at the Galatasaray level, he will definitely be transferred" - INTERVIEW
17:35
Football

Emin Imanov: "If Azerbaijan has a footballer at the Galatasaray level, he will definitely be transferred" - INTERVIEW

Interview of Emin Imanov, an Azerbaijani member of the Board of Directors of Turkiye's Galatasaray club
Azerbaijan struggles: 7 matches, 7 defeats against Hungary
17:27
Football

Azerbaijan struggles: 7 matches, 7 defeats against Hungary

The Azerbaijan national team will face Hungary in a friendly match

Real Madrid first club to exceed 1 billion euros in annual revenue
17:18
Football

Real Madrid first club to exceed 1 billion euros in annual revenue

Deloitte audit firm reports Real Madrid's 2023/24 season revenues reached 1.046 billion euros

'Komedixana' leader Anvar Abbasov: "A draw would be wonderful for Qarabag"
17:10
Football

'Komedixana' leader Anvar Abbasov: "A draw would be wonderful for Qarabag"

Actor Anvar Hasanov shared thoughts on today's UEFA Europa League match between Qarabag and FCSB (Romania)

Boxing seeks Trump's help to regain Olympic status
17:00
Boxing

Boxing seeks Trump's help to regain Olympic status

IBA asked Trump to inquire into 2028 Olympics omission
10-year-old mine survivor to accompany referee before Qarabag match
16:52
Football

10-year-old mine survivor to accompany referee before Qarabag match

Within the framework of the "Mine and Unexploded Ordnance Awareness" project, the training has been provided to more than 1,300 children and about 400 adults

Most read

Benfica vs Barcelona 4-5: Record-breaking thriller
22 January 11:23
Football

Benfica vs Barcelona 4-5: Record-breaking thriller

IFFHS compiled a list of remarkable moments from the 9-goal game in the 7th round of the group stage
Ancelotti denies departure rumors: "I hope to stay for four more years"
21 January 18:19
Football

Ancelotti denies departure rumors: "I hope to stay for four more years"

Real Madrid's head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has clarified his plans regarding his future with the club
Barcelona's epic comeback in Lisbon: 9-goal thriller - VIDEO
22 January 09:11
Football

Barcelona's epic comeback in Lisbon: 9-goal thriller - VIDEO

Raphinha's last-minute strike seals a dramatic 5-4 victory against Benfica in an unforgettable clash

Leroy Sane hints at Mohamed Salah replacement as Liverpool express interest
22 January 13:02
Football

Leroy Sane hints at Mohamed Salah replacement as Liverpool express interest

Leroy Sane confirms Liverpool's interest as his Bayern Munich contract nears expiry, with potential to replace Mohamed Salah