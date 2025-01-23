Manchester City’s playoff hopes hang in the balance

The statistical platform Opta has used its supercomputer to evaluate Manchester City’s chances of advancing in the Champions League.

City suffered a 2-4 defeat to PSG in the penultimate group stage match, leaving them in 25th place. This position currently excludes Pep Guardiola’s team from advancing to the playoffs, Idman.biz reports.

However, Opta predicts a 63.8% probability that City will secure a victory against Club Brugge at home in their final match, which would move them into the playoff zone. Meanwhile, there is a 36.2% chance that the English club could remain below 24th place and exit the tournament.

The overall standings, comprising 36 teams, will be finalized after the group stage’s eight rounds. The top eight teams will advance directly to the Round of 16, while clubs ranked 9th to 24th will battle in the playoffs for a spot in the Round of 16.

Idman.biz