Europa League: 16 matches on final day of league phase

The final round of the UEFA Europa League league phase will take place today, with 16 crucial matches scheduled.

Azerbaijan’s champion, Qarabag, will host FCSB, Idman.biz reports.

Turkiye’s Fenerbahce will face Lyon at home.

Europa League

League phase, Matchday 7

January 23

- 21:45 – Alkmaar vs. Roma

- 21:45 – Bodo Glimt vs. Maccabi Haifa

- 21:45 – Porto vs. Olympiacos

- 21:45 – Fenerbahce vs. Lyon

- 21:45 – Hoffenheim vs. Tottenham

- 21:45 – Malmo vs. Twente

- 21:45 – Viktoria Plzen vs. Anderlecht

- 21:45 – Qarabag vs. FCSB

- 00:00 – Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Ferencvarosi

- 00:00 – Elfsborg vs. Nice

- 00:00 – Lazio vs. Real Sociedad

- 00:00 – Ludogorets vs. Midtjylland

- 00:00 – Manchester United vs. Rangers

- 00:00 – PAOK vs. Slavia Prague

- 00:00 – RFS vs. Ajax

- 00:00 – Union Berlin vs. Braga

The league phase will conclude on January 30, marking the end of this phase.

Idman.biz