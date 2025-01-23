Paris blow for Manchester City, Milan clubs triumph with single goals - VIDEO

The seventh round of the Champions League League phase concluded.

Nine matches were played on the second day of the round, Idman.biz reports.

In the day's headline clash, PSG hosted Manchester City. Although the English champions scored two quick goals right after halftime, they couldn’t hold their lead. Luis Enrique’s side responded with four goals, securing an important victory.

Elsewhere, Arsenal dominated Dinamo Zagreb with three unanswered goals. Inter claimed a narrow 1-0 away victory against Sparta, while Milan edged Girona with a single goal at home.

Bayern Munich suffered a heavy 0-3 defeat against Feyenoord in Rotterdam.

Champions League

League Stage – Round 7

January 22

- 21:45 Leipzig 2–1 Sporting



- 21:45 Shakhtar 2–0 Brest

- 00:00 Real Madrid 5–1 Salzburg

- 00:00 PSG 4–2 Manchester City

- 00:00 Sparta 0–1 Inter

- 00:00 Arsenal 3–0 Dinamo Zagreb

- 00:00 Celtic 1–0 Young Boys

- 00:00 Feyenoord 3–0 Bayern Munich

- 00:00 Milan 1–0 Girona

The final matches of the round will all take place on January 29.

Idman.biz