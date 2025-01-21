21 January 2025
FCSB official responds to Mircea Rednic’s criticism: “Does he even know any Qarabag players now?”

21 January 2025 11:53
Mihai Stoica, the sporting director of FCSB, has responded to recent comments made by Mircea Rednic, the current head coach of UTA and former coach of Khazar Lankaran, who had criticized FCSB’s recent successes.

Idman.biz reports that in an interview, Stoiacă dismissed Rednic’s remarks, stating, “When we beat UTA, the victory was not Cici Becali’s, but the team’s.” He continued, taking a jab at Rednic, saying, “It’s a feeling characteristic of those who can’t accept others' success. They don’t want to admit that Elias Haalumbus has come and is tearing up the Superliga with FCSB. Someone should ask Rednic if he knows any of the players from Qarabağ now. He’s suddenly very sweet now...”

Stoica's comments were in direct response to Rednic’s statements, where he praised Qarabag's strength, expressed hope that FCSB would struggle in their upcoming match, and emphasized that the club's achievements were tied to the leadership of Cici Becali.

