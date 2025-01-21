21 January 2025
Champions League: Liverpool's home test, Barcelona's away challenge

The Champions League resumes today with the seventh round of the group stage.

Idman.biz reports that nine matches are scheduled, promising exciting action for football fans.

Tournament leaders Liverpool will host Lille at Anfield, while Barcelona faces a tough away test against Benfica in Portugal.

Two other highly anticipated clashes include Atletico Madrid taking on Bayer Leverkusen and Monaco hosting Aston Villa.

Champions League – League phase
Round 7 – January 21

21:45 Matches:
- Atalanta vs. Sturm
- Monaco vs. Aston Villa

00:00 Matches:
Slovan vs. Stuttgart
Brugge vs. Juventus
Atletico Madrid vs. Bayer Leverkusen
Benfica vs. Barcelona
Liverpool vs. Lille
Bologna vs. Borussia Dortmund
Crvena Zvezda vs. PSV

