21 January 2025
Iceland appoints Arnar Gunnlaugsson ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Football
News
21 January 2025
The Icelandic national football team, a key opponent for Azerbaijan in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification stage, has announced a change in leadership.

Idman.biz reports that the Icelandic Football Association confirmed the appointment of Arnar Gunnlaugsson as the team's new head coach, replacing Age Hareide.

The 51-year-old coach previously managed Vikingur, where he achieved remarkable success, leading the team to two league titles and four national cup victories.

In the qualifiers, Iceland and Azerbaijan are grouped alongside Ukraine and the winner of the France vs. Croatia matchup, promising a highly competitive stage.

