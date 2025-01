Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti has made a definitive decision regarding his future.

The Italian coach has confirmed that he will leave the Spanish club at the end of the current season.

This is a final and unchangeable decision, and even if the team finishes the season with one or more titles, Ancelotti will not alter his plans, Idman.biz reports according to Onda Cero.

Ancelotti returned to Real in 2021, and his contract is set to expire in the summer of 2026.

