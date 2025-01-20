20 January 2025
EN

Spain Cup quarterfinals draw determined

Football
News
20 January 2025 17:17
29
Spain Cup quarterfinals draw determined

The draw for the quarterfinals of the Spain Cup has been made.

Idman.biz reports that the teams that advanced past the Round of 16 have formed four pairs.

Real will face Leganes in this round, while Barcelona will compete against Valencia for a spot in the semifinals. The other matchups feature “Real Sociedad” against Osasuna and Atletico taking on Getafe.

Spain Cup
Quarterfinals
Real Sociedad vs. Osasuna
Leganes vs. Real
Atletico vs. Getafe
Valencia vs. Barcelona

The matches will be held from February 4-6.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Chelsea sign 20 million euro defender
18:03
Football

Chelsea sign 20 million euro defender

Chelsea to add new defender to squad
Ancelotti decides to leave Real Madrid
17:59
Football

Ancelotti decides to leave Real Madrid

Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti has made a definitive decision regarding his future
Cici Bekali: "We will defeat Qarabag"
17:49
Football

Cici Bekali: "We will defeat Qarabag"

FCSB owner has expressed confidence about his team's upcoming match

Felipe Santos: “He doesn’t like me because I scored against Zira”
17:05
Football

Felipe Santos: “He doesn’t like me because I scored against Zira”

Midfielder talks about the recent defeat and anticipates future matches
FCSB reveals starting lineup for Europa League clash against Qarabag
16:45
Football

FCSB reveals starting lineup for Europa League clash against Qarabag

Gigi Becali surprises fans with two key selections for the Baku match

Mahir Emreli debuts bold new look - PHOTO
15:10
Football

Mahir Emreli debuts bold new look - PHOTO

Azerbaijani striker surprises fans with a striking hairstyle during Nürnberg's latest match

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo, three Spanish, two Italians and Messi
19 January 14:59
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo, three Spanish, two Italians and Messi

IFFHS announced the list of footballers who played the most matches in European Cups

Pele also calls Neymar to Santos
18 January 17:17
Football

Pele also calls Neymar to Santos

Brazilian club did this to return the player who had to do it
Khusanov's former coach: "It will be difficult for Abdukodir's opponents in Manchester City"
18 January 13:57
Football

Khusanov's former coach: "It will be difficult for Abdukodir's opponents in Manchester City"

The transfer of the Uzbek football player to the team of "city team" is about to be formalized
Azerbaijan championship advanced in the world ranking
19 January 11:40
Football

Azerbaijan championship advanced in the world ranking

The rating table has been announced by IFFHS