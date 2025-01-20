Spain Cup quarterfinals draw determined

The draw for the quarterfinals of the Spain Cup has been made.

Idman.biz reports that the teams that advanced past the Round of 16 have formed four pairs.

Real will face Leganes in this round, while Barcelona will compete against Valencia for a spot in the semifinals. The other matchups feature “Real Sociedad” against Osasuna and Atletico taking on Getafe.

Spain Cup

Quarterfinals

Real Sociedad vs. Osasuna

Leganes vs. Real

Atletico vs. Getafe

Valencia vs. Barcelona

The matches will be held from February 4-6.

Idman.biz