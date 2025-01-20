Spain Cup quarterfinals draw determined

The draw for the quarterfinals of the Spain Cup has been made.
Idman.biz reports that the teams that advanced past the Round of 16 have formed four pairs.
Real will face Leganes in this round, while Barcelona will compete against Valencia for a spot in the semifinals. The other matchups feature “Real Sociedad” against Osasuna and Atletico taking on Getafe.
Spain Cup
Quarterfinals
Real Sociedad vs. Osasuna
Leganes vs. Real
Atletico vs. Getafe
Valencia vs. Barcelona
The matches will be held from February 4-6.
Idman.biz