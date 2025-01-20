20 January 2025
EN

Andriy Shtogrin reflects on Neftchi’s season and his first goal: "It’s an honor to score for a club like Neftchi"

Football
Interview
20 January 2025 14:34
4
Andriy Shtogrin reflects on Neftchi’s season and his first goal: "It’s an honor to score for a club like Neftchi"

Neftchi midfielder Andrey Shtoqrin discusses his adaptation to the team, challenges in securing victories, and his pride in scoring his first goal for the club.

Interview with Neftchi’s midfielder Andriy Shtogrin on Futbolxeber.az

- In the first match of the Premier League in the new year, you drew 1-1 with Sabah. What do you think prevented you from winning?

- It was our first game after the winter break. We played fairly well and could have won. However, we couldn't score the second goal. We need to focus on the upcoming matches.

- Did Neftchi lose 2 points, or gain 1?

- I think we lost 2 points. We really wanted to win, and we had the opportunities to do so.

- Why do you think it’s hard to secure victories?

- There are various reasons. Sometimes, we can't convert the chances we get into goals. At other times, luck isn't on our side. It's hard to pinpoint exactly, but regardless, we work hard and want to win.

- As the wait for a victory continues, could it be said that Neftchi’s chances for European competitions are fading?

- Our goal is to rise to higher positions. We aim for consecutive wins. I believe things will change soon.

- Are there any issues with the team's playing style?

- During the season, we had a coaching change. We are trying to follow Samir Abasov's instructions. We are doing our best to improve and make things better.

- In the next round, you will face Araz-Nakhchivan...

- Araz-Nakhchivan is a very strong team with high-level players. It will be a tough match, but our goal is to get the three points, no matter how difficult it is.

- You’ve been with the team for six months now. Have you fully adapted to Neftchi?

- Everything is going well in terms of adaptation. I can say that I’ve now adjusted to the environment here.

- But you scored your first goal in the 19th round of the championship...

- Scoring for a club like Neftchi is an honor. I will do my best to keep scoring and continue to contribute.

- Some of the opposition players claimed that you played with your hand in the goal-scoring episode...

- No. The referees checked the episode with VAR and made the correct decision.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

‘It’s a scandal’: Joan Laporta criticises referee over non-penalty call against Getafe - VIDEO
14:39
Football

‘It’s a scandal’: Joan Laporta criticises referee over non-penalty call against Getafe - VIDEO

"The refereeing in the Getafe game was a disgrace"
Azerbaijan Football's Historic Rise: A Glimpse into the Future of the Premier League - ANALYSIS
14:17
Football

Azerbaijan Football's Historic Rise: A Glimpse into the Future of the Premier League - ANALYSIS

From 40th to 36th: Azerbaijan’s Premier League climbs the global rankings, surpassing regional rivals

FCSB faces more injury setbacks ahead of Qarabag match
12:34
Football

FCSB faces more injury setbacks ahead of Qarabag match

Two key players out for months as FCSB prepares for Europa League clash with Qarabag

Kapaz makes history: A 19-Year wait ends
10:55
Football

Kapaz makes history: A 19-Year wait ends

Ganja club stuns Turan Tovuz with a 5-2 triumph, setting multiple records in a thrilling Misli Premier League encounter
Khayal Najafov's 200th match milestone
10:43
Football

Khayal Najafov's 200th match milestone

Turan Tovuz's midfielder, Khayal Najafov, has reached a remarkable career milestone
Kapaz: Milestone achieved with 150th goalscorer
10:23
Football

Kapaz: Milestone achieved with 150th goalscorer

Kapaz celebrate historic moment during their home match against Turan Tovuz

Most read

Rafael Fiziev’s UFC return in limbo: What’s next for the Azerbaijani star?
17 January 15:39
MMA

Rafael Fiziev’s UFC return in limbo: What’s next for the Azerbaijani star?

Despite months of training and anticipation, Rafael Fiziev remains without a confirmed opponent, leaving fans and the fighter himself in suspense

Celebrating Muhammad Ali: Legacy of a champion on his birthday
17 January 16:59
Boxing

Celebrating Muhammad Ali: Legacy of a champion on his birthday

Honoring the life and impact of the greatest boxer and social icon on what would have been his 83rd birthday
Cristiano Ronaldo, three Spanish, two Italians and Messi
19 January 14:59
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo, three Spanish, two Italians and Messi

IFFHS announced the list of footballers who played the most matches in European Cups

Pele also calls Neymar to Santos
18 January 17:17
Football

Pele also calls Neymar to Santos

Brazilian club did this to return the player who had to do it