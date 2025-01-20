Andriy Shtogrin reflects on Neftchi’s season and his first goal: "It’s an honor to score for a club like Neftchi"

Neftchi midfielder Andrey Shtoqrin discusses his adaptation to the team, challenges in securing victories, and his pride in scoring his first goal for the club.

Interview with Neftchi’s midfielder Andriy Shtogrin on Futbolxeber.az

- In the first match of the Premier League in the new year, you drew 1-1 with Sabah. What do you think prevented you from winning?

- It was our first game after the winter break. We played fairly well and could have won. However, we couldn't score the second goal. We need to focus on the upcoming matches.

- Did Neftchi lose 2 points, or gain 1?

- I think we lost 2 points. We really wanted to win, and we had the opportunities to do so.

- Why do you think it’s hard to secure victories?

- There are various reasons. Sometimes, we can't convert the chances we get into goals. At other times, luck isn't on our side. It's hard to pinpoint exactly, but regardless, we work hard and want to win.

- As the wait for a victory continues, could it be said that Neftchi’s chances for European competitions are fading?

- Our goal is to rise to higher positions. We aim for consecutive wins. I believe things will change soon.

- Are there any issues with the team's playing style?

- During the season, we had a coaching change. We are trying to follow Samir Abasov's instructions. We are doing our best to improve and make things better.

- In the next round, you will face Araz-Nakhchivan...

- Araz-Nakhchivan is a very strong team with high-level players. It will be a tough match, but our goal is to get the three points, no matter how difficult it is.

- You’ve been with the team for six months now. Have you fully adapted to Neftchi?

- Everything is going well in terms of adaptation. I can say that I’ve now adjusted to the environment here.

- But you scored your first goal in the 19th round of the championship...

- Scoring for a club like Neftchi is an honor. I will do my best to keep scoring and continue to contribute.

- Some of the opposition players claimed that you played with your hand in the goal-scoring episode...

- No. The referees checked the episode with VAR and made the correct decision.

