Kapaz makes history: A 19-Year wait ends

The 19th round of the Misli Premier League witnessed a remarkable match between Kapaz and Turan Tovuz, ending in a decisive 5-2 victory for the Ganja-based club.

This game marked a historic moment for the visiting team, as Turan Tovuz conceded more than four goals in a Premier League match for the first time in its history, Idman.biz reports.

For Kapaz, the match was equally momentous. The team scored five or more goals in a single game for the first time in 11 years and 8 months. The last time they achieved such a feat was on May 13, 2013, in a 5-3 away win against Turan.

When it comes to home matches, Kapaz hadn't scored five or more goals in nearly 19 years. The previous instance dates back to May 29, 2006, when they defeated MOIK with a 5-3 scoreline.

This seven-goal thriller is now tied as the highest-scoring match of the season. The same number of goals was recorded in the Kapaz vs. Neftchi game on October 4, which ended 4-3.

Idman.biz