20 January 2025
EN

Khayal Najafov's 200th match milestone

Football
News
20 January 2025 10:43
31
Khayal Najafov's 200th match milestone

Turan Tovuz's midfielder, Khayal Najafov, has reached a remarkable career milestone, playing his 200th match in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

The 27-year-old marked his milestone during the Misli Premier League, Round 19, in an away match against Kapaz, which ended in a 5:2 defeat for Turan Tovuz, Idman.biz reports.

Career Journey:
Debut: 2014/15 season.
Total Matches: 200 appearances, scoring 6 goals.

Clubs Represented:
Sumgayit: 105 matches, 2 goals.
Neftchi: 17 matches.
Turan Tovuz: 78 matches, 4 goals.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

‘It’s a scandal’: Joan Laporta criticises referee over non-penalty call against Getafe - VIDEO
14:39
Football

‘It’s a scandal’: Joan Laporta criticises referee over non-penalty call against Getafe - VIDEO

"The refereeing in the Getafe game was a disgrace"
Andriy Shtogrin reflects on Neftchi’s season and his first goal: "It’s an honor to score for a club like Neftchi"
14:34
Football

Andriy Shtogrin reflects on Neftchi’s season and his first goal: "It’s an honor to score for a club like Neftchi"

Neftchi midfielder Andrey Shtoqrin discusses his adaptation to the team
Azerbaijan Football's Historic Rise: A Glimpse into the Future of the Premier League - ANALYSIS
14:17
Football

Azerbaijan Football's Historic Rise: A Glimpse into the Future of the Premier League - ANALYSIS

From 40th to 36th: Azerbaijan’s Premier League climbs the global rankings, surpassing regional rivals

FCSB faces more injury setbacks ahead of Qarabag match
12:34
Football

FCSB faces more injury setbacks ahead of Qarabag match

Two key players out for months as FCSB prepares for Europa League clash with Qarabag

Kapaz makes history: A 19-Year wait ends
10:55
Football

Kapaz makes history: A 19-Year wait ends

Ganja club stuns Turan Tovuz with a 5-2 triumph, setting multiple records in a thrilling Misli Premier League encounter
Kapaz: Milestone achieved with 150th goalscorer
10:23
Football

Kapaz: Milestone achieved with 150th goalscorer

Kapaz celebrate historic moment during their home match against Turan Tovuz

Most read

Rafael Fiziev’s UFC return in limbo: What’s next for the Azerbaijani star?
17 January 15:39
MMA

Rafael Fiziev’s UFC return in limbo: What’s next for the Azerbaijani star?

Despite months of training and anticipation, Rafael Fiziev remains without a confirmed opponent, leaving fans and the fighter himself in suspense

Celebrating Muhammad Ali: Legacy of a champion on his birthday
17 January 16:59
Boxing

Celebrating Muhammad Ali: Legacy of a champion on his birthday

Honoring the life and impact of the greatest boxer and social icon on what would have been his 83rd birthday
Cristiano Ronaldo, three Spanish, two Italians and Messi
19 January 14:59
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo, three Spanish, two Italians and Messi

IFFHS announced the list of footballers who played the most matches in European Cups

Pele also calls Neymar to Santos
18 January 17:17
Football

Pele also calls Neymar to Santos

Brazilian club did this to return the player who had to do it