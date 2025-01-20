Khayal Najafov's 200th match milestone

Turan Tovuz's midfielder, Khayal Najafov, has reached a remarkable career milestone, playing his 200th match in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

The 27-year-old marked his milestone during the Misli Premier League, Round 19, in an away match against Kapaz, which ended in a 5:2 defeat for Turan Tovuz, Idman.biz reports.

Career Journey:

Debut: 2014/15 season.

Total Matches: 200 appearances, scoring 6 goals.



Clubs Represented:

Sumgayit: 105 matches, 2 goals.

Neftchi: 17 matches.

Turan Tovuz: 78 matches, 4 goals.

