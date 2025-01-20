20 January 2025
EN

Real Madrid take the lead with a dominant win - VIDEO

Football
News
20 January 2025 09:10
44
Real Madrid reclaimed the top spot in LaLiga with a commanding 4-1 victory over Las Palmas at home.

Despite conceding an early goal in the 1st minute, Madrid showed resilience, turning the game around with a stellar performance, Idman.biz reports.

Kylian Mbappe was the star, scoring a brace to lead the comeback.
Las Palmas faced additional challenges, going down to 10 men in the 64th minute, sealing their fate.

Athletic Bilbao edged out Celta Vigo with a narrow 2-1 victory in an intense away game.

Osasuna and Rayo Vallecano shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw, showcasing a balanced contest.

Valencia, struggling at the bottom of the table, managed a crucial 1-0 win over Real Sociedad, climbing off the last spot.

LaLiga results – Round 20
- Celta 1–2 Athletic
- Real Madrid 4–1 Las Palmas
- Osasuna 1–1 Rayo Vallecano
- Valencia 1–0 Real Sociedad

