18 January 2025
Afran Ismayilov: It will be very difficult for Qarabag without Juninho

18 January 2025 13:22
Afran Ismayilov: It will be very difficult for Qarabag without Juninho

"Juninho was the best player of the offensive line".

Afran Ismayilov, a former football player of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

He spoke about the possible impact of Olavio Juninho's transfer to Flamengo on Qarabag. The veteran football player said that the departure of the Brazilian is a great loss for the champion of Azerbaijan: "This is an undeniable fact. However, there were many such players in Qarabag. In my opinion, the transfer of Juninho is a great success for Qarabag because the player he bought at a cheap price is many times more expensive. sold at a price. This indicates the development of Azerbaijani football. So, big clubs are already showing interest in Qarabag.

According to Ismayilov, the match of Qarabag against FCSB (Romania) in the league stage of the Europa League will be difficult for his former team: "We will see everything on the field. However, the current situation indicates that the match will be difficult for Qarabag. His departure was unexpected. I believe that they will fill his place, but it will be very difficult for Qarabag without Juninho. I believe that despite everything, he will be able to show one of his best games."

Qarabag - FCSB match of the VII round of the League stage of the Europa League will be held on January 23, at 21:45 at the Republic Stadium named after Tofig Bahramov.

Aytac Sahad
Idman.biz

