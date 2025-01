The clubs that have won the most titles in their history have been announced.

The teams that have won at least 100 tournaments have been included in the IFFHS table, Idman.biz reports.

8 clubs have achieved this so far. The list is headed by Al-Ahli with 129 titles.

1. Al-Ahli (Egypt) - 129

2. Celtic (Scotland) - 119

3. Rangers (Scotland) - 118

4-5. Nasional (Uruguay) - 116

Linfield (Northern Ireland) - 116

6. Real (Spain) - 105

7. Peñarol (Uruguay) - 102

8. Barcelona (Spain) - 100

Idman.biz