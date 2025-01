Former Turkish national team player Fatih Tekke, ex-coach of Turkiye's U21 team Tolunay Kafkas, and goalkeeper coach Metin Aktas are visiting Azerbaijan.

The visit was confirmed by the media service of the Azerbaijan Football Federation (AFFA), Idman.biz reports.

During their stay in Baku, the guests visited the Liv Bona Dea Arena and the National Teams Training and Practice Center, where they were briefed on the facilities available.

Idman.biz