Valeri Abramidze: "It’s hard to see Neftchi in eighth place"

17 January 2025 17:14
"Baku holds a special place for me."

This was stated by Valeri Abramidze, a former player of Neftchi, in an interview with Idman.biz.

The 45-year-old specialist, who recently celebrated his birthday, shared fond memories of his youth in Baku. He mentioned that not only does he have many friends in Azerbaijan related to football, but also beyond the sport: "I still keep in touch with the foreign players I met there. Unfortunately, due to my busy schedule, I can't follow the Azerbaijan Championship closely. I currently work at the Rustavi club, which plays in the second league of Georgia. Our main goal is to get promoted to the top division, and we are working hard toward that. However, whenever I can, I watch the Azerbaijan Championship matches, especially those involving Qarabag in the Europa League. As for Neftchi, it's very hard to see them in eighth place. The situation needs to improve. I believe the frequent changes in management might be part of the problem. It's crucial to address these issues in the current context because Neftchi is the flagship of Azerbaijani football."

Abramidze, who won the Birlik Cup with Neftchi, also played for other Azerbaijani clubs, including Inter (now Shamakhi) and Khazar-Lankaran.

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

