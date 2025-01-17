Female Footballer: "They Treat It Like Only Boys Can Do Everything" – INTERVIEW

While women’s football in Azerbaijan has started to gain traction in recent years, it still lags behind men’s football in terms of popularity.

However, growing support and initiatives provide hope for the sport’s future. Women athletes, like Fidan Abishova, are at the forefront of this change, challenging societal norms and encouraging young girls to pursue their passion for football.

Idman.biz presents the interview Fidan Abishova, a defender for the Sumgayit club and Azerbaijan’s U19 women’s national team, to Sumqayit24.az.

– Fidan, could you start by telling us a little about yourself?

– I was born on May 18, 2006, and currently live in the Ahmadli district of Khatai, Baku.

– How did you develop a love for football, and how did your journey begin?

– Since 2012, my brother has been playing football, and I used to accompany him to watch his games. That’s how I started practicing on my own, passing the ball against a wall. One day, Coach Khanlar Aliyev approached my parents and suggested enrolling me in football. From that moment, my journey began. I’ve loved football ever since.

– Were you involved in any other sports before starting your football career?

– Before football, I was engaged in national dancing.

– What is your biggest motivation in football?

– My biggest motivation is seeing my family proud of my achievements. Hearing my parents say, “Our daughter is a footballer,” and seeing them beam with pride inspires me to keep going.

– Which team did you first play for, and what do you remember about that experience?

– I started with Ahmadli United, coached by Khanlar Aliyev. I was just six years old and very excited, not knowing what to expect. What began as a curiosity has now become an essential part of my life.

– What are the biggest challenges you’ve faced as a female footballer? Many say football is a “man’s sport.” What are your thoughts on that?

– I often hear such remarks when I tell people I’m a footballer. Society has hindered the development of women’s football in Azerbaijan, with some believing girls aren’t capable of playing. That’s a misconception because football is a tough profession for anyone, regardless of gender. To be a footballer, you must be prepared for injustices, discrimination, stress, and injuries. However, if you love what you do, these challenges become less noticeable.

– How did your family react when you chose football?

– Initially, they allowed me to play out of curiosity. But as I became more dedicated, my parents were reluctant and even tried to stop me from attending practices and games. Back then, our training sessions were held in the gym of my school. I would sneak out of class to attend practices. Over time, my successes changed their perspective, and they began encouraging me wholeheartedly.

– What do you consider your biggest achievement in sports? What do you think about the mental aspects of football?

– My biggest achievement is representing Azerbaijan on the national team and playing for one of the top clubs, Sumgayit. Football isn’t just about physical strength; it requires mental resilience, too.

– Which coach or player has inspired you the most in your career?

– All my coaches have been great, but I’ll always be grateful to my first coach, Khanlar Aliyev. He’s the reason I’m part of women’s football today.

– In your opinion, what steps should be taken to increase women’s participation in football?

– Financial support is crucial to promoting women’s football. While other factors matter too, funding remains the key element.

– Do you dream of playing for the national team or an international club in the future?

– Of course! That’s every footballer’s dream. But to make it a reality, you must work hard. I’ve already represented the national team, and now I’m aiming to join an international club. I believe I’ll achieve that.

– How do you balance football with your personal life?

– I don’t find it challenging because football is my priority.

– What can be done to make women’s football more popular?

– We need to promote women’s football as actively as we do men’s football.

– How would you describe your relationship with your teammates?

– I have a good relationship with my teammates, but it’s strictly professional.

– What career path would you choose if you weren’t a footballer?

– I’d work in the tourism sector, as that’s my field of study.

– What changes would you like to see in the world of football?

– Greater recognition, more international players, victories, and many achievements for Azerbaijani women’s football.

– Can you share your thoughts about the national team and your current club, Sumgayit?

– Our national team has been very successful recently, which has positively influenced younger teams like U19, U17, and U15, as well as clubs. I hope this progress continues. As for Sumgayit, the facilities are decent, and I’m content with the environment.

– Do you have any other interests or hobbies outside of football?

– I’ve been part of the national badminton team, played for four years, and pursued modeling and acting for three years, appearing in several films.

Idman.biz