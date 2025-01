The teams that will continue to compete for prizes in the Azerbaijan mini-football championship have been announced.

The preliminary stage of the competition has ended, Idman.biz reports.

With this, the owner of 8 tickets to the playoffs was determined. The first eight teams of the tournament table will continue the fight. These are Birbasha Baku, Zira, Aznur, Galaxy, Sumgait, Goycha, Star Baku and Lachin.

Birbasha Baku won the champion title last season.

