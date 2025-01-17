Football duos played 500+ matches together

A list of football duos who have played 500 or more matches together at the same club has been revealed.

The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) recognizes 21 such partnerships, Idman.biz reports.

The latest duo to join this prestigious list are Manuel Neuer and Thomas Müller, who both appeared in their 500th match together for Bayern Munich.

The record for the most matches played together is held by Ian Callaghan and Tommy Smith of Liverpool, who played 571 matches between 1963 and 1978.

Top 5 Duos with 500+ Matches Played:

1. Ian Callaghan / Tommy Smith – 571

2. Sergio Busquets / Lionel Messi – 569

3. Ian Callaghan / Emlyn Hughes – 568

4. Gerd Müller / Sepp Maier – 564

5. Norman Hunter / Paul Reaney – 559

6. Billy Bremner / Norman Hunter – 554

7. Steven Gerrard / Jamie Carragher – 552

8. Sepp Maier / Georg Schwarzenbeck – 545

9. Sergio Busquets / Gerard Piqué – 533

10. Franz Beckenbauer / Sepp Maier – 531

11. Billy Bremner / Paul Reaney – 525

12. Frank Lampard / John Terry – 516

13. John Hollins / Ron Harris – 515

14. Ian Callaghan / Chris Lawler – 510

15. Paolo Maldini / Alessandro Costacurta – 510

16. Ryan Giggs / Paul Scholes – 510

17. Ray Clemence / Emlyn Hughes – 509

18. Lionel Messi / Gerard Piqué – 506

19. Lionel Messi / Andrés Iniesta – 502

20. Ron Harris / Peter Bonetti – 500

21. Thomas Müller / Manuel Neuer – 500

