17 January 2025
EN

Football duos played 500+ matches together

Football
News
17 January 2025 11:11
31
Football duos played 500+ matches together

A list of football duos who have played 500 or more matches together at the same club has been revealed.

The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) recognizes 21 such partnerships, Idman.biz reports.

The latest duo to join this prestigious list are Manuel Neuer and Thomas Müller, who both appeared in their 500th match together for Bayern Munich.

The record for the most matches played together is held by Ian Callaghan and Tommy Smith of Liverpool, who played 571 matches between 1963 and 1978.

Top 5 Duos with 500+ Matches Played:
1. Ian Callaghan / Tommy Smith – 571
2. Sergio Busquets / Lionel Messi – 569
3. Ian Callaghan / Emlyn Hughes – 568
4. Gerd Müller / Sepp Maier – 564
5. Norman Hunter / Paul Reaney – 559
6. Billy Bremner / Norman Hunter – 554
7. Steven Gerrard / Jamie Carragher – 552
8. Sepp Maier / Georg Schwarzenbeck – 545
9. Sergio Busquets / Gerard Piqué – 533
10. Franz Beckenbauer / Sepp Maier – 531
11. Billy Bremner / Paul Reaney – 525
12. Frank Lampard / John Terry – 516
13. John Hollins / Ron Harris – 515
14. Ian Callaghan / Chris Lawler – 510
15. Paolo Maldini / Alessandro Costacurta – 510
16. Ryan Giggs / Paul Scholes – 510
17. Ray Clemence / Emlyn Hughes – 509
18. Lionel Messi / Gerard Piqué – 506
19. Lionel Messi / Andrés Iniesta – 502
20. Ron Harris / Peter Bonetti – 500
21. Thomas Müller / Manuel Neuer – 500

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Haaland another nine and a half years at Manchester City
14:46
Football

Haaland another nine and a half years at Manchester City

Norwegian forward will protect the honor of the townsmen for another 9.5 years
8 contenders for the title of Azerbaijan champion
14:33
Football

8 contenders for the title of Azerbaijan champion

The preliminary stage of the competition has ended
Juninho is in the Top-10: Qarabag paid half a million euros to Shavish for him
14:20
Football

Juninho is in the Top-10: Qarabag paid half a million euros to Shavish for him

This transition brought profit to the Portuguese club Shavish
Ehtiram Guliyev: "Kurban Berdiyev spends part of his salary for the club" - VIDEO
14:12
Football

Ehtiram Guliyev: "Kurban Berdiyev spends part of his salary for the club" - VIDEO

He spoke about the moments when the coach agreed with the representative of Tovuz and what he is doing now
Jala Masimova: "I didn’t want to sit on the bench anymore" - INTERVIEW
12:06
Football

Jala Masimova: "I didn’t want to sit on the bench anymore" - INTERVIEW

Interview with the Azerbaijani National player

Top footballers launch their own beverage brand
10:13
Football

Top footballers launch their own beverage brand

Antoine Griezmann and Brahim Diaz invest in a health-focused drink

Most read

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia officially joins PSG
15 January 09:30
Football

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia officially joins PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have secured the signature of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli
Neftchi climb, Qarabag maintain position in European club rankings
14 January 15:05
Football

Neftchi climb, Qarabag maintain position in European club rankings

Azerbaijan is represented by four teams in the list
When will Inigo Martinez return to the field?
14 January 17:34
Football

When will Inigo Martinez return to the field?

The situation regarding Barcelona's player Inigo Martinez has been clarified
Barcelona sell VIP seats at Camp Nou to Middle Eastern investors
16 January 18:11
Football

Barcelona sell VIP seats at Camp Nou to Middle Eastern investors

Club secures revenue boost to meet La Liga's financial fair play regulations