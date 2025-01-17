Alphonso Davies and Bayern Munich clash over contract terms

Contract negotiations between Bayern Munich and Alphonso Davies have reached an impasse, with both parties unable to agree on the financial aspects of the deal.

The Canadian defender’s agent has demanded an annual salary of over €20 million, along with additional performance-related bonuses, Idman.biz reports.

However, Bayern Munich’s management has reportedly rejected these terms. Under the initial proposal, Davies was set to earn €14–15 million annually in the new deal.

With his current contract expiring in the summer of 2025, the future of the 23-year-old star remains uncertain. Meanwhile, Spanish giants Real Madrid are closely monitoring the situation, potentially eyeing Davies as a high-profile addition to their squad.

Idman.biz