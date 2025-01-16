16 January 2025
EN

Kapaz to sign Italian Club player

Football
News
16 January 2025 13:31
29
Kapaz to sign Italian Club player

In a bid to secure its place in the Premier League, Kapaz is finalizing another key transfer during the winter break.

Idman.biz, via Sports.az, reports that the Ganja-based club has reached an agreement with Trent Buhagiar, a player from Italy’s Brescia club.

Born in Australia, Buhagiar has represented the Australian U23 national team and was part of Sydney FC’s squad that won the A-League championship during the 2019/2020 season.

The 27-year-old forward, who previously played exclusively for Australian clubs such as Central Coast Mariners, Sydney FC, and Newcastle United Jets, made his debut for the Malta national team last October, reflecting his Maltese heritage.

Buhagiar is primarily a right winger but is equally adept at playing as a center-forward or left winger.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Gurbanov and Berdyev climb global coaching ranks, Santos holds steady
17:33
Football

Gurbanov and Berdyev climb global coaching ranks, Santos holds steady

Top coaches worldwide see movement, with Pep Guardiola leading the pack

Inter secure 7 million Euro transfer of Tomas Peres
16:12
Football

Inter secure 7 million Euro transfer of Tomas Peres

Italian giants "Inter" agree on deal with "Newell's old boys" for 19-year-old midfielder

Qarabag provide update on injured players' status
15:51
Football

Qarabag provide update on injured players' status

Aleksey Isayev returns to training, while Badavi Huseynov will miss upcoming match against Shamakhi
Qarabag CEO: "New striker transfer may happen in winter or later"
15:35
Football

Qarabag CEO: "New striker transfer may happen in winter or later"

CEO Emrah Celikel confirms transfer plans are in motion but will depend on head coach’s final decision
Stunning scissor kick goal in Rio Championship - VIDEO
15:17
Football

Stunning scissor kick goal in Rio Championship - VIDEO

Mirandinha scores a spectacular goal in the last minute of the match between Volta and Fluminense, marking the only goal of the game
Ceyhun Sultanov: "Our clubs couldn't sign the players they wanted"
15:01
Football

Ceyhun Sultanov: "Our clubs couldn't sign the players they wanted"

Former player Ceyhun Sultanov highlights challenges in squad strengthening and predicts key battles for championship and European spots in the second half of the season

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo to extend his journey with Al-Nassr until 2026
14 January 09:41
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo to extend his journey with Al-Nassr until 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to stay in Saudi Arabia for another season
Mohamed Salah to play in Saudi Arabia – Club name uncertain
14 January 11:18
Football

Mohamed Salah to play in Saudi Arabia – Club name uncertain

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has decided to leave the English club
Qarabag: Juninho's transfer process to Flamengo underway
13 January 18:16
Football

Qarabag: Juninho's transfer process to Flamengo underway

The Aghdam club announced that official negotiations with the Serie A club are ongoing
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia officially joins PSG
15 January 09:30
Football

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia officially joins PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have secured the signature of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli