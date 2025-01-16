Kapaz to sign Italian Club player

In a bid to secure its place in the Premier League, Kapaz is finalizing another key transfer during the winter break.

Idman.biz, via Sports.az, reports that the Ganja-based club has reached an agreement with Trent Buhagiar, a player from Italy’s Brescia club.

Born in Australia, Buhagiar has represented the Australian U23 national team and was part of Sydney FC’s squad that won the A-League championship during the 2019/2020 season.

The 27-year-old forward, who previously played exclusively for Australian clubs such as Central Coast Mariners, Sydney FC, and Newcastle United Jets, made his debut for the Malta national team last October, reflecting his Maltese heritage.

Buhagiar is primarily a right winger but is equally adept at playing as a center-forward or left winger.

