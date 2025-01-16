Neymar on the path to MLS

Neymar could continue his career in Major League Soccer (MLS).

Idman.biz, citing Foot Mercato, reports that the Al-Hilal forward is in talks with Chicago Fire over a potential move. The American club reportedly intends to sign Neymar on a two-year contract.

Neymar, who has been sidelined since October 2023 due to a torn ligament in his knee, is expected to return to action in October 2024. This season, he has only appeared in two matches for Al-Hilal: a 5-4 victory against Al-Ain and a 3-0 win over Esteghlal. However, he sustained another injury at the end of the second match.

