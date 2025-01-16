Arsenal triumph in the North London derby - VIDEO

The North London derby belonged to Arsenal this time, as they claimed a hard-fought victory over Tottenham.

In the 21st round of the English Premier League, four matches were played, with the day's highlight being the intense derby between Arsenal and Tottenham, Idman.biz reports.

The Gunners secured a remarkable comeback on their home turf.

Although Tottenham initially took the lead, Arsenal responded with two goals in the second half, sealing the victory. This crucial win reduced the points gap between Mikel Arteta’s team and the league leaders to just four.

English Premier League – Round 21 Results:

January 15

- 23:30: Everton 0–1 Aston Villa

- 23:30: Leicester 0–2 Crystal Palace

- 23:30: Newcastle 3–0 Wolverhampton

- 00:00: Arsenal 2–1 Tottenham

