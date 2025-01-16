16 January 2025
EN

Arsenal triumph in the North London derby - VIDEO

Football
News
16 January 2025 09:00
32
Arsenal triumph in the North London derby - VIDEO

The North London derby belonged to Arsenal this time, as they claimed a hard-fought victory over Tottenham.

In the 21st round of the English Premier League, four matches were played, with the day's highlight being the intense derby between Arsenal and Tottenham, Idman.biz reports.

The Gunners secured a remarkable comeback on their home turf.

Although Tottenham initially took the lead, Arsenal responded with two goals in the second half, sealing the victory. This crucial win reduced the points gap between Mikel Arteta’s team and the league leaders to just four.

English Premier League – Round 21 Results:
January 15
- 23:30: Everton 0–1 Aston Villa
- 23:30: Leicester 0–2 Crystal Palace
- 23:30: Newcastle 3–0 Wolverhampton
- 00:00: Arsenal 2–1 Tottenham

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Maksim Medvedev: "Juninho could represent Brazil in the future"
11:51
Football

Maksim Medvedev: "Juninho could represent Brazil in the future"

Former Qarabag captain comments on Juninho's transfer to Flamengo

Shamakhi sign Tanzanian midfielder Alphonce Mabula Msanga
11:41
Football

Shamakhi sign Tanzanian midfielder Alphonce Mabula Msanga

The team bolsters squad with promising talent during winter transfer window

Qarabag kick off 2025 with a spectacular concert show - VIDEO
11:18
Football

Qarabag kick off 2025 with a spectacular concert show - VIDEO

Live performance by Mardan Kazimov to entertain fans ahead of the Premier League clash against Shamakhi

How Qarabag outshines 15 Bulgarian teams combined - RESEARCH
10:30
Football

How Qarabag outshines 15 Bulgarian teams combined - RESEARCH

Dominant performance against Ludogorets highlights Qarabag’s strength

Seven-goal masterclass from leader - VIDEO
10:11
Football

Seven-goal masterclass from leader - VIDEO

Birbasha Baku dominates in minifootball
Neymar on the path to MLS
10:04
Football

Neymar on the path to MLS

Brazilian star linked with Chicago Fire

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo to extend his journey with Al-Nassr until 2026
14 January 09:41
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo to extend his journey with Al-Nassr until 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to stay in Saudi Arabia for another season
Mohamed Salah to play in Saudi Arabia – Club name uncertain
14 January 11:18
Football

Mohamed Salah to play in Saudi Arabia – Club name uncertain

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has decided to leave the English club
Qarabag: Juninho's transfer process to Flamengo underway
13 January 18:16
Football

Qarabag: Juninho's transfer process to Flamengo underway

The Aghdam club announced that official negotiations with the Serie A club are ongoing
Juninho joins Flamengo: New chapter for the Brazilian powerhouse
13 January 16:01
Football

Juninho joins Flamengo: New chapter for the Brazilian powerhouse

Flamengo, the legendary Brazilian club where icons like Garrincha, Zico, Bebeto, and Vinícius Jr. have left their mark, is set to welcome Qarabag’s Brazilian forward, Olávio Juninho