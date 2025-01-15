15 January 2025
EN

Jala Masimova signs with Amed after leaving Beylerbeyi

Football
News
15 January 2025 16:58
12
Jala Masimova signs with Amed after leaving Beylerbeyi

The new team of Azerbaijan national football team player Jala Masimova has been confirmed.

The 28-year-old striker herself shared the news with Idman.biz, stating that she will continue her career in Turkiye. After mutually terminating her contract with Beylerbeyi last week, Masimova has successfully concluded negotiations with Amed. She will sign the official contract tomorrow, with the agreement valid until the end of the season.

Amed is currently in 10th place in the Turkish Super League with 11 points after the 13th round.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Tragic loss for Yassine Benzia
18:04
Football

Tragic loss for Yassine Benzia

The Algerian footballer's mother has passed away
Confident leaders of Europe – Qarabag in the Top 7
17:41
Football

Confident leaders of Europe – Qarabag in the Top 7

They are 8 points ahead of their closest rival as they enter the new year
Chelsea calls back Trevoh Chalobah from loan at Crystal Palace
17:33
Football

Chelsea calls back Trevoh Chalobah from loan at Crystal Palace

The defender, who was on loan at Crystal Palace, has been recalled by Chelsea
Mingachevir FK and ASTA forge strategic partnership for regional sports development
16:10
Football

Mingachevir FK and ASTA forge strategic partnership for regional sports development

The event was attended by ASTA President Rafael Bunyatov
Most promising players of Premier League – LIST
15:56
Football

Most promising players of Premier League – LIST

CIES has released a list of young footballers under 23 who are not playing in the Big Five leagues
Kamal Alakbarov evaluates Turan Tovuz's performance
15:35
Football

Kamal Alakbarov evaluates Turan Tovuz's performance

Alakbarov assessed the team’s performance in the Misli Premier League

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo to extend his journey with Al-Nassr until 2026
14 January 09:41
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo to extend his journey with Al-Nassr until 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to stay in Saudi Arabia for another season
Barcelona dominate Real Madrid 5-2 to claim 15th Spanish Super Cup title - VIDEO
13 January 09:03
Football

Barcelona dominate Real Madrid 5-2 to claim 15th Spanish Super Cup title - VIDEO

The match took place at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Mohamed Salah to play in Saudi Arabia – Club name uncertain
14 January 11:18
Football

Mohamed Salah to play in Saudi Arabia – Club name uncertain

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has decided to leave the English club
Juninho departs Qarabag for Flamengo move
13 January 10:06
Football

Juninho departs Qarabag for Flamengo move

"Juninho will only officially become our player after the medical and contract signing, which haven’t occurred yet"