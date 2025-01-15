Jala Masimova signs with Amed after leaving Beylerbeyi

The new team of Azerbaijan national football team player Jala Masimova has been confirmed.

The 28-year-old striker herself shared the news with Idman.biz, stating that she will continue her career in Turkiye. After mutually terminating her contract with Beylerbeyi last week, Masimova has successfully concluded negotiations with Amed. She will sign the official contract tomorrow, with the agreement valid until the end of the season.

Amed is currently in 10th place in the Turkish Super League with 11 points after the 13th round.

Idman.biz