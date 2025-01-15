Qarabag eyeing French striker – Replacement for Juninho?

Qarabag FC are actively seeking a replacement for Olavio Juninho, who is set to transfer to Flamengo.

The Aghdam club has shown interest in Migouel Alfarela, a 27-year-old French striker currently playing for Poland's Legia Warsaw, Idman.biz reports.

The forward has reportedly received offers from his homeland as well. In addition to Qarabag, clubs from Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 are also vying for his signature.

Alfarela, who transferred from Bastia for €1 million last summer, has registered 1 goal and 2 assists in 22 matches for Legia this season.

Idman.biz