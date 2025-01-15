15 January 2025
15 January 2025 15:56
Most promising players of Premier League – LIST

CIES has released a list of young footballers under 23 who are not playing in the Big Five leagues but are ready to take the next big step in their careers.

No Azerbaijani players or league participants made it into the global Top 100 list. However, Nariman Akhundzada of Qarabag topped the rankings within the Misli Premier League, achieving a score of 76.6, falling just 3.0 points short of 100th place globally, Idman.biz reports.

The top three players in the Premier League are Nariman Akhundzada, Salifou Soumah, and Eldar Guliyev. Clubs like Qarabag, Neftchi, and Turan Tovuz each have two players in the league’s Top 10 rankings.

Misli Premier League Top 10 Players:
1. Nariman Akhundzada (Qarabag) – 76.6
2. Salifou Soumah (Zira) – 73.7
3. Eldar Guliyev (Zira) – 71.9
4. Emil Safarov (Neftchi) – 69.7
5. Rza Jafarov (Neftchi) – 67.2
6. Musa Gurbanli (Qarabag) – 66.5
7. Yusif Imanov (Sabah) – 65.8
8. Farid Yusifli (Turan Tovuz) – 64.8
9. Veysal Rzayev (Turan Tovuz) – 64.6
10. Suleyman Aliush (Sabail) – 64.0

Idman.biz

