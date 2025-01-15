Juninyo's Flamengo debut set for January

Olavio Juninho, who is set to transfer from Qarabag to Flamengo, will make his debut for the Brazilian club soon.

The 28-year-old forward will not join his new team for their training camp in the United States, Idman.biz reports.

As he will miss matches in Orlando, Juninho will instead wait for Flamengo's return to Brazil. He is expected to miss the next three rounds of the Carioca league, including games against Madureira, Nova Iguaçu, and Bangu.

Juninho’s highly anticipated debut is scheduled for January 25, when Flamengo will face Volta Redonda. The match will take place at the Maracanã Stadium in the fifth round of the Carioca championship.

Juninho has signed a four-year contract with Flamengo.

Idman.biz