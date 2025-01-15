15 January 2025
EN

Juninyo's Flamengo debut set for January

Football
News
15 January 2025 10:50
24
Juninyo's Flamengo debut set for January

Olavio Juninho, who is set to transfer from Qarabag to Flamengo, will make his debut for the Brazilian club soon.

The 28-year-old forward will not join his new team for their training camp in the United States, Idman.biz reports.

As he will miss matches in Orlando, Juninho will instead wait for Flamengo's return to Brazil. He is expected to miss the next three rounds of the Carioca league, including games against Madureira, Nova Iguaçu, and Bangu.

Juninho’s highly anticipated debut is scheduled for January 25, when Flamengo will face Volta Redonda. The match will take place at the Maracanã Stadium in the fifth round of the Carioca championship.

Juninho has signed a four-year contract with Flamengo.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Kolo Muani joins Juventus on loan
10:25
Football

Kolo Muani joins Juventus on loan

Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani will continue his career in Italy
Juninho undergoes medical at Flamengo
10:10
Football

Juninho undergoes medical at Flamengo

Qarabag forward Olavio Juninho has completed his medical tests ahead of his transfer
Sevilla defender arrested for deliberate yellow cards
09:46
Football

Sevilla defender arrested for deliberate yellow cards

The 22-year-old player faced disciplinary action 7 times in the last 8 matches
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia officially joins PSG
09:30
Football

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia officially joins PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have secured the signature of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli
Milan's comeback and Juventus' 13th draw - VIDEO
09:20
Football

Milan's comeback and Juventus' 13th draw - VIDEO

Goals from Theo Hernandez and Rafael Leão after the 70th minute sealed the comeback win
Liverpool, Man City, and Chelsea drop points - VIDEO
09:10
Football

Liverpool, Man City, and Chelsea drop points - VIDEO

The 21st round of the English Premier League kicked off with surprising results as several top teams failed to secure victories

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo to extend his journey with Al-Nassr until 2026
14 January 09:41
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo to extend his journey with Al-Nassr until 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to stay in Saudi Arabia for another season
Barcelona dominate Real Madrid 5-2 to claim 15th Spanish Super Cup title - VIDEO
13 January 09:03
Football

Barcelona dominate Real Madrid 5-2 to claim 15th Spanish Super Cup title - VIDEO

The match took place at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Today: Real Madrid vs Barcelona
12 January 15:23
Football

Today: Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Real and Barcelona teams will meet in the final
Mohamed Salah to play in Saudi Arabia – Club name uncertain
14 January 11:18
Football

Mohamed Salah to play in Saudi Arabia – Club name uncertain

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has decided to leave the English club