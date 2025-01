Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani will continue his career in Italy, joining Juventus on loan.

Idman.biz reports that the French striker's loan deal will run until the end of the season, with no option for a permanent transfer included. Kolo Muani is set to travel to Italy this week and will join the team after completing his medical tests.

This season, the 24-year-old has made 14 appearances, scoring 2 goals and providing 1 assist.

Idman.biz