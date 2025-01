Qarabag forward Olavio Juninho has completed his medical tests ahead of his transfer to Flamengo.

The Brazilian striker underwent the necessary examinations in Rio de Janeiro while in his home country, Idman.biz reports.

The 28-year-old is expected to sign a contract shortly, which will keep him at Flamengo until the end of 2028.

Due to paperwork formalities, Juninho has not yet joined Flamengo's training camp in the United States.

Idman.biz