Milan's comeback and Juventus' 13th draw - VIDEO

Two rescheduled matches from Round 19 of the Italian Serie A provided excitement and surprises.

Idman.biz reports that Milan secured a hard-fought victory after being behind. Goals from Theo Hernandez and Rafael Leão after the 70th minute sealed the comeback win.

Meanwhile, Juventus continued their struggle to hold onto leads. The Turin club shared points yet again, recording their 13th draw of the season in a match against Atalanta.

Italian Serie A

Round 19 Results – January 14

21:30 Como 1–2 Milan

23:45 Atalanta 1–1 Juventus

Idman.biz