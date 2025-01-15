Liverpool, Man City, and Chelsea drop points - VIDEO

The 21st round of the English Premier League kicked off with surprising results as several top teams failed to secure victories.

Idman.biz reports that league leaders faced setbacks.

Liverpool struggled against Nottingham Forest away from home, managing only a 1-1 draw. After losing to Forest earlier this season, the Reds once again dropped points against the same opponent.

Manchester City missed out on a win in dramatic fashion, conceding a late equalizer in a thrilling 2-2 draw with Brentford.

Chelsea also faltered at home, settling for a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth.

English Premier League

Round 21 Results – January 14

23:30 Brentford 2–2 Manchester City

23:30 Chelsea 2–2 Bournemouth

23:30 West Ham 3–2 Fulham

00:00 Nottingham Forest 1–1 Liverpool

