Pavol Safranko: "We need to focus on upcoming matches" – INTERVIEW

Football
Interview
14 January 2025 15:49
5
Pavol Safranko, the Slovak forward for Sabah FC, shared his thoughts in an interview with AZERTAC about the team's performance, training, and goals for the season, Idman.biz reports.

- How would you evaluate your winter training camp in Baku?
- This winter preparation period was quite short, but I think we managed it well. As a team, we’re eagerly anticipating the second half of the season.

- What can you say about your team's performance in the first half of the season?
- The position we currently hold isn’t satisfactory. We need to work hard to improve in the second half, and I believe we have the strength to achieve that.

- What do you think were the team’s shortcomings in the first half?
- In some games, we played well but couldn’t secure a win. However, it’s no longer about past games. Now, we need to focus on the matches ahead. I’m hopeful that everything will go well.

- How has it been working under Russian coach Vasiliy Berezutskiy?
- Berezutskiy is both a great coach and a great person. He has achieved significant success in his football career. It’s a pleasure to work under his guidance, and I’m confident we will learn a lot from him.

- You’re entering the second half of the season in fifth place. How do you rate your chances for European competitions?
- That’s something only the end of the season will reveal. It’s too early to make any predictions. We’re continuously working hard to improve, and I believe we can achieve our goals by the season’s end.

- Excluding Qarabag, the league leaders, which team do you find to be the toughest opponent?
- I wouldn’t single out any particular team. It’s a competitive league where every game is unique, and each opponent presents its own challenges.

Idman.biz

